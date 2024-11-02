Nduom Weeps Over Parliament Saga

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, founder of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), has expressed concern over the ongoing standoff between the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and the Supreme Court regarding vacant parliamentary seats.

In a recent Facebook Live conversation, Nduom stated that he’s “absolutely ecstatic” about the development, believing it showcases the power of Parliament and the balance of the three arms of government.

Nduom’s enthusiasm stems from his long-held advocacy for Parliament’s importance.

As a former Member of Parliament for the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem constituency and Minister of State in the Kufuor government, he understands the intricacies of Ghana’s governance.

The Standoff: A Brief Background

The Supreme Court’s suspension of the Speaker’s declaration of four parliamentary seats as vacant has sparked confusion over the majority position in the chamber.

Three of the four affected seats belong to the governing NPP.

Speaker Alban Bagbin has filed a suit to overturn the ruling, with the case adjourned to November 11.

Nduom’s Perspective

However, Papa Kwesi Nduom sees this impasse as a demonstration of the three arms of government functioning independently.

He emphasizes that one arm should not oppress the other, citing Parliament’s autonomy.

“I have been telling the Progressive People’s Party to pay attention to Parliament… Imagine if there was one member of the PPP in Parliament; the next Parliament would be wonderful,” Nduom remarked.

A Call for Balance

Meanwhile, Kwesi Nduom’s comments come as various stakeholders weigh in on the standoff.

Some, like Martin Amidu, argue that the Speaker must obey and enforce Supreme Court decisions.

-BY Daniel Bampoe