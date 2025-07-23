Manchester United Complete Bryan Mbeumo Signing

Bryan Mbeumo

BRYAN MBEUMO says he has joined “the club of his dreams” after completing his move from Brentford for an initial £65m. The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

He is manager Ruben Amorim’s third signing of the summer after the arrivals of forward Matheus Cunha and left-back Diego Leon.

Mbeumo’s move, seven weeks after United’s first bid for the Cameroon international, brings to an end one of the longest-running sagas of the summer.

United’s third offer, worth an initial £65m with £6m in add-ons, was accepted last week.

“As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up,” said Mbeumo.

“My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here, learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.

“Everybody told me about the environment that is being created here and how exciting the plans are for the future. This is a massive club, with an incredible stadium and amazing fans, we are all really determined to challenge for the biggest trophies.”

United submitted their first bid for Mbeumo – worth an overall £55m – at the start of June.

They failed with a second bid of £62.5m at the end of that month before reaching an agreement with their third offer.

“Bryan’s goals and assists record in the Premier League is exceptional, his remarkable consistency has put him among the most productive players in England for the last three seasons,” said United director of football Jason Wilcox.