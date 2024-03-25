Manhyia Invites Media For Otumfuo’s Anniversary

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

THE MANHYIA Palace in Kumasi has asked for active media support to ensure the successful celebration of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s Silver Jubilee on the sacred Golden Stool of Asanteman.

Likewise, the palace has passionately requested that the media, especially the electronic media in Kumasi, should use their powerful network to woo listeners to donate to the Heal Komfo Anokye Project (HEKAP).

According to the palace, the Asantehene’s 25-year reign and the HEKAP, which is being used to raise US$ 10 million to renovate the dilapidated old Gee Blocks at KATH, are dear to Asanteman.

In this regard, the palace in a press release, authored and signed by Kofi Badu, the Chief of Staff at the Manhyia Palace, stressed that media involvement and support were vital to ensure the success of the two big events.

“In recognition of our mutual interests in this memorable year, Manhyia Palace is pleased to invite to you join in a shared effort to achieve the success we crave for both the silver jubilee celebrations and the HEKAP”, part of the release told the media.

Otumfuo’s Silver Jubilee

On the Asantehene’s 25 years reign, which would be marked amid pomp and pageantry this year, Kofi Badu urged the media to work closely with the planning committee, headed by the Juabenhene, Nana Otuo Serebuo to make it successful.

“Specifically, we request the media to grant the committee air time and space for the official jingles and such official publicity material as they may release from time to time”, the press statement indicated.

The release added that the Manhyia Palace “appeals to the media to raise awareness of the silver jubilee by initiating daily programmes, focusing on the essence of the heritage of Asante, and the impact of the reign of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on the global as well as the national stage”.

Heal Komfo Anokye Project

Touching on the HEKAP, the statement said again that the media should grant air time and space for jingles and other promotional materials, provided by the HEKAP committee.

It added that “However, we do not think that jingles will be sufficient to galvanize the level of support needed to achieve Otumfuo’s objective of raising US$ 10 million for the rehabilitation of the hospital.

“We will therefore appeal for each media house (electronic and social media) to initiate programmes to raise funds. We will suggest some element of friendly competition to see which media house can raise the most funds from listeners, viewers and readers”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi