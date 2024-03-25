Nana, Bawumia Salute Ashanti NPP

Ashanti NPP leadership at the event

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo has described the Ashanti Region as the heartbeat and soul of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He thus stated that the region would play a significant role in the NPP’s hope of retaining political power on December 7, 2024.

Likewise, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has also said the Ashanti Region is very important to the NPP’s ambition of “breaking the eight”.

These messages were conveyed on their behalf to the Ashanti Regional NPP by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare on Sunday.

Speaking at the Ashanti Regional NPP 2024 campaign launch at KNUST, she said Messrs Akufo-Addo and Bawumia trust Ashanti to deliver for the NPP.

Frema’s message

Madam Osie-Opare charged the NPP women organisers to campaign and woo more women votes for the party.

“Women represent 51 percent of Ghana’s population. This means that the 2024 NPP victory can be achieved if our women organizers take center stage in the campaign,” she said.

The Chief of Staff also charged the NPP Youth organizers to camping vigorously to win more votes for the party.

She stated that if the NPP in the Ashanti Region remain united and campaign vigorously, surely the NPP would make history this year by winning three successive polls.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi