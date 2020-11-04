Manhyia South NPP Starts ‘Trotro Branding’

Napo and some NPP members during the ‘Trotro Branding’ campaign

THE MANHYIA South New Patriotic Party (NPP) has started the ‘Trotro Branding’ campaign to help win more votes for the NPP on December 7.

The new campaign strategy officially kickstarted at the Dr. Mensah and Central Market area, located in the Manhyia South Constituency, on Saturday afternoon.

This new campaign strategy is aimed at helping the party to increase its votes in both the presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7.

As part of this campaign, active party members were seen branding commercial cars in the area with beautiful looking NPP posters in the full glare of the public.

The posters had the portraits of a smiling President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, the Manhyia South NPP Parliamentary Candidate (PC).

The NPP members handed out the campaign posters to people in the streets to help market President Nana Akufo-Addo and Napo, ahead of the elections.

The NPP members also explained the NPP’s positive policies and programmes in a one-on-one situation to the people in the streets during the Trotro Branding.

The COVID-19 restrictions have prevented the usual mammoth political rallies, so the party has started this innovative campaign strategy to woo voters.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, addressing journalists, described the NPP as light and NDC as darkness “so vote for light to ensure growth”.

He said the electorates have tasted the good works of President Akufo-Addo, and also they are ever ready to vote massively to renew the NPPs mandate in his constituency.

Napo, therefore, strongly warned the NDC not to try and foment trouble in the Manhyia South Constituency on Election Day, saying “we shall protect our votes”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi