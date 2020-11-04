AG File Documents In JB ‘Killers’ Trial

The late JB Danquah- Adu

The prosecution in the trial of Daniel Asiedu, aka Sexy Don Don and Vincent Boso, who are before an Accra High Court for the alleged murder of JB Danquah-Adu, then NPP MP for Abuakwah North, has filed all the documents it intends to rely on for the trial.

The documents include the statements of witnesses the prosecution would be calling to prove its case against the accused persons who have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and murder.

Sefakor Batse, a Principal State Attorney, who is leading the prosecution, revealed this when she appeared before the court yesterday.

The filing of the trial documents paves the way for the plea of the accused persons to be taken by the court, a jury set up to hear the matter and case management to set out the modalities for the trial.

This could not be done yesterday because counsel for the accused persons, Augustine Obour, was once again absent from the proceedings.

This made the presiding judge, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo to call the Registrar of the Criminal Division of the court to explain why an order for a hearing notice to be served personally on the lawyer, was not carried out.

The Registrar told the court that the order was brought to his attention very late and as things stand, he had been told the lawyer was indisposed and would therefore, be difficult to serve the hearing notice personally on the lawyer.

The judge once again ordered the Registrar to serve the hearing notice as well as the previous court notes to the lawyer before the next date.

She added that upon receipt of the hearing notice, the lawyer should indicate in writing if he no longer wishes to represent the accused persons.

Behave Reasonably

Meanwhile, Justice Marfo has admonished Daniel Asiedu to behave “reasonably” while in prison custody.

The advise came after Asiedu told the court he had been charged with possession of mobile phone and a knife and is being taken to court for the offense.

He said although they are not allowed to possess any of those items, he had been charged with possessing them and as a result is being monitored and prevented from exercising.

A prison officer, Chief Officer David Tsuishito told the court that the prison is guided by certain rules and whoever fails to abide them “we have our way of handling you to ensure you go with the regulation of the prisons.”

He added that if Asiedu says he is being monitored, then that is a different matter and has nothing to with his murder trial.

The case was adjourned to November 27, 2020.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak