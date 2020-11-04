Military Will Join Police To Stop Election Violence

Participants during a briefing session

DOMINIC NITIWUL, Defence Minister, has assured Ghanaians of the Ghana Armed Forces’ commitment to work with police and other security agencies to fight election violence come December 7.

He made reference to the violence perpetuated by some citizens who have been misled into criminal activities by a political party, warning that those culprits would be punished.

Dominic Nitiwul was speaking at the annual Land Combat FirePower Demonstration organised by the Headquarters of Southern Command of Ghana Armed Forces at the Bundase Training Camp near Prampram in Accra.

The purpose of the training exercise was to sharpen the tactical skills of troops in land combat to foster cohesion between all arms in times of combat as modern warfare has become dynamic.

Some of the weapons displayed were Drones, M16, AK47, Micro Galil, 122mm Howitzer, 81mm Mortars and 107 Multiple Rocket launchers.

Brigadier General Michael Amoah Ayisi disclosed that this year’s demonstration was conducted by 1st Infantry Battalion in the lead role, supported by elements from the 64th Infantry Regiment, 153rd Armor Regiment, 66th Artillery Regiment and 48th Engineer Regiment.

As part of the demonstration, students of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), were given the opportunity to fire some of the artillery weapons during their tour of the weapon display stands and the command post.

This was followed by a static display of firepower at the battalion group level. The demonstration was climaxed by a firepower demonstration.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke