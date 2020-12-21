Marathon Sex Chief Faked Name

The Chief who booked the Adom Guest House at Koforidua – Effiduase in the New Juaben North Municipality for weekend rendezvous and was found dead after having sexual intercourse with his 25-year-old love has been identified as the Krontihene of Akim Chia near Ofoase In the Akyemansa District of the Eastern Region.

He was also a former Bursar of Akim Oda Senior High School.

It has also been revealed that he is known as Eric Osei Ansari, who is 70 years old and not William Agyei as it was used in the records of the hotel where he lodged with the lady who is currently on the run.

The deceased, whose body has since been deposited at the St Joseph Hospital in Koforidua pending autopsy left behind a red bag containing his clothes, regalia as well as aphrodisiac medicines and money.

According to the Police report, lodged by Charles Baafi owner of the Guest House, the deceased on December 19, 2020, stormed the guest house with a red Toyota Corolla with registration number, ER 1614-17 and lodged in room number 40 of the guest house located at Effiduase off Akwadum- Suhum road.

The Guest House owner said his receptionist, Eunice Amoah who wanted to clean the room the following day, therefore, knocked on the door severally but there was no response.

He told the Police that, she then opened the door only to find that, the man was lying lifeless on the bed with the lady nowhere to be found.

The Police investigators led by Kwame Dabo proceeded to the scene and on inspection, detected several medicines, including viagra for men container with one capsule, deep heat spray, unirob polar ice, bendroflumethiazide tablets, and several other used tablets were seen in a bag at the guest room.

The Police added that a red bag containing the personal clothes of the deceased including some regalia and a black handbag containing cash sum of Gh¢2000 were also found.

After an inspection on his body conducted, there were no marks of violence seen except foaming on the mouth.

Meanwhile, the Police had also towed the vehicle and the belongings of the deceased to the station for safekeeping, whilst frantic effort is being made to trace the identity of the said young lady and the deceased family to assist in investigations.

