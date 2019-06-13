Marina Distribution Donates San Simon Communion Wine To Christian Council

From Right Venerable Dr. Joseph Lankwei Lamptey – Rev. Dr Cyril G.K. Fayose – Mrs. Sabine Nakouzi & Mr. Marco Polo

Marina Distribution, the sole distributors of San Simon Communion Wine have launched its products on the Ghanaian market in a colorful ceremony which resulted in the donations of 40 cartons of the products worth several thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Christian Council of Ghana, in Osu, Accra.

In a welcome address, Rev. Dr Cyril G.K. Fayose, General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana thanked Marina Distribution for their generous donation and urged other organization to emulate the donor’s steps and encouraged all good wishers to follow suit.

The Sales and Marketing Manager of Marina Distribution Company Limited, Mrs. Sabine Nakouzi accompanied with a representative of the manufacturer “J Garcia Carrion” Spain, lamented saying, “We deem it noble and appropriate to support the Christian council of Ghana and its churches members affiliated with our products, which is considered as one of the best in the world.

“It is our widow’s mite as far as propagating of the gospel is concerned but we believe it will go a long way in establishing our good relation and we promise to continue with the gesture.

San Simon Communion Wine “0% Alcohol” with the introduction of the special label made for Ghana which have the “red cross symbolizes the sacrifices and blood of Jesus” and “the blue background symbolizes peace” and gold frame symbolizes the rich gold culture of Ghanaian.

Mr. Marco Polo, representative of J Garcia Carrion in Ghana said, the gesture, besides being part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, it is aimed at supplying Ghanaians and the Christian population with one of the world’s best Communion Wines made in Spain quality product, a destination noted for the brewing some of the world’s best wines and noted that J Garcia Carrion (JGC) are the manufacturers of Don Simon Juice and Wines for five generations now.

On his part, Venerable Dr. Joseph Lankwei Lamptey, Accra East Archdeacon Anglican Diocese of Accra, thanked Marina Distribution and J Garcia Carrion for their Nobel donation and extended the support of the Christian Council to the public to patronize the products after a short sampling exercise took place at the launch all elders and representatives of the Christian council endorsed the good quality of the products and recommended it to the general Christian population for quality and taste.

Ms. Joyce Larko Steiner, Director of Programmes and Advocacy, Christian Council of Ghana, appreciated the doners and showed appreciation to the gesture made and pledged a longer relation to tie the two organizations to do more in the coming future.

The ceremony ended with a launch of the product.