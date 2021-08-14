Marine Drive Project Cash Misused – Audit Report

Catherine Afeku

An amount of GH¢387,196.00 meant for the Marine Drive project has been misapplied, the new audit report has said.

The Auditor-General’s report for the period ended 31 December 2020, cited the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, under the Akufo-Addo administration, Catherine Afeku, and other government officials at the ministry for misapplying the state’s resources.

“In contravention of Section 7 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), we noted that funds meant for the Marine Drive project amounting to GH¢387,196.00 were misapplied for the celebration of AFRIMA, Kundum Festival, and other activities,” it stated.

An amount of GH¢73,000.00 was paid as additional expenditure or for the Minister’s trip to the Volta Region from 15th to 18th June 2018.

On 7th March 2018, GH¢13,296.00 was paid as an accountable imprest for the Minister at the time, Catherine Afeku, to travel to the Western Region on official assignment.

There was also a payment of an allowance for the opening panel for procurement of vehicle on 3rd May 2018 at the cost of GH¢ 900.00,” the report said.

The audit report also mentioned the release of GH¢100,000.00 to Palm Media Ghana Ltd. for the launch of AFRIMA 2018 on 17th-19th May 2018, and GH¢200,000 to support Kundum Festival from 1st – 9th September 2018.

The report, therefore, recommended that the Chief Director ensures a refund from the operations account into the Marine Drive project account, failing which the amount should be recovered from the Chief Director.

Also, the report noted that some officials, including Catherine Afeku, failed to hand over official vehicles of the Ministry when they left the ministry.

“In contravention of Section 52 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), we noted from our inspection of the Ministry’s vehicles that five official vehicles were in the possession of three former officials who separated from the Ministry through reassignment and terminations.

Again, the report has recommended that the Chief Director ensures the recovery of the vehicles from the above-named individuals.

“We further recommend that the use of the vehicles by the individuals should attract rental charges at the current rental rate for the period during which the vehicles have been in their possession,” it said.

