Marlon Anipa Nominated as DCE for Newly Created Guan District

Marlon Anipa

Barely a month after the newly created Guan District Assembly was inaugurated, President Akufo-Addo has nominated Marlon Anipa for the position of District Chief Executive (DCE).

If duly confirmed.

He will become the first DCE of the ninth District to be created in the recently created Oti Region.

A statement issued on November 1, 2021 by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralization and sighted by DGN Online confirmed the nomination.

The Sector Minister, Daniel Botwe who signed the statement said the President made the nomination in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Government Act, Act 936 (as amended).

It also directed the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process for the nominated DCE.

The Guan District currently consists of 13 elected Assembly members and 10 government appointees; making 23.

Marlon Anipa is expected to secure two-thirds of the votes of the assembly members in his favour to be approved for the position. At worst he must get a minimum of 50% for a re-voting.

Until his nomination, Marlon was a consultant for the Railway Ministry on some of its projects. He is currently a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPPs) Diaspora Patrons of Ghana.

He was a key member of the NPP, UK branch for several years; where he served as Organizer and Assistant Secretary at different times.

While in the UK, he worked with the Health sector as a consultant.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)