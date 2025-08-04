Marta Helps Brazil Win Thrilling Copa America Vs. Colombia

Brazil legend Marta led her country to a dramatic defence of their Women’s Copa America Femenina title on Saturday by defeating Colombia via a penalty shootout after a rollercoaster final that ended in a 4-4 draw.

In the tenth edition of the tournament, first held in 1991, it is now the ninth time that Brazil has triumphed.

Since losing out to Argentina in 2006, they have now won an unprecedented fifth successive title. Four of those successes have come at the expense of Colombia, who have never come closer to their first title than last night.

Colombia took the lead three times, only for Brazil to fight back and draw level each time at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, including a 96th-minute equaliser from Marta to send the game to extra-time.

Marta found the back of the net again on 105 minutes in could have been the winner, but Colombia mirrored Brazil’s resilience and found a leveller of their own to send the game to penalties, which ended 5-4 to Brazil.

“I think women’s soccer has been growing a lot. I think the trend is for it to be more competitive. Everyone here deserved a match like this. Congratulations to Colombia too,” Brazil’s Amanda Gutierres said.

“This means a lot. I think it’s Brazil’s job. It’s that mentality of never giving up. That’s a source of pride for Brazil. I think it means a lot to Brazilians.”