Mason Jailed For Robbery

The Nkawie Circuit Court has sentenced a 24-year-old mason to 10 years imprisonment for robbing a woman at Bokankye in the Atwima-Nwabiagya North District.

Sampson Yeboah pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Sylvanus Dalmeida told the court presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that Yeboah resides at Bokankye, while his victim lives at Esaase, a nearby community.

He said on June 22, this year, at about 1500 hours, the victim was walking on the road from Esaase to Pokukrom, which is a nearby community in the area.

The prosecution said at a section on the road, Yeboah suddenly emerged from the bush and attacked the victim with a knife and demanded her hand bag.

He said the convict forcibly took away the bag which contained two mobile phones and an amount of GHc 3,000.00 and run into the bush.

Mr Dameida said a report was made to the Asuoyeboa Police and upon intelligence, the convict was arrested on that same day at Adum.

DSP Dalmeida said the convict admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and was then charged and brought before the court.

