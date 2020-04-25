Mass Protest At Germany-Poland Border Over Covid-19 Lockdown

About 400 people have joined a protest action at Germany-Poland Over coronavirus lockdown.

A report by Reuters says an estimated 300 people gathered for the protest on Friday evening at the Polish side of the border, and 100 people on Germany side.

They are believed to be living in Poland but working in Germany.

The protest action reportedly took place in the southwestern Polish border town of Zgorzelec.

It was also against a mandatory coronavirus quarantine for those who cross the border.

The protest was staged on a foot bridge connecting Zgorzelec and the German town of Gorlitz, which functioned as one town before the borders were closed, report says.

By Melvin Tarlue