NPP Mourns Baba Alhassan Of Ashaiman

Alhaji Baba Alhassan

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is mourning the death of Alhaji Baba Alhassan, its Ashiaman Constituency Youth Organizer.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, John Boadu, the NPP says the youth organizer died on April 25, 2020.

The party expressed great shock and disbelief.

“Alhassan Ashiaman, as he was affectionately called in political circus, until his passing, was the Ashiaman Constituency Youth Organizer of the party. Indeed, he was one of the longest serving youth organizers in the history of the party.”

“Alhassan’s rise to fame in the nation’s political landscape is attributed to his award-wining exploits as a dedicated member of the party’s communications team.

“He had been a consummate serial caller speaking for the party on radio for more than two decades.

“His name indeed became synonymous with NPP serial-calling as his voice was one of the most regular voices on radio.

“Alhassan of Ashiaman was a perfect example of party loyalty and patriotism. His sacrifices and commitments to the struggles of the party from the days of opposition in the 1990s and from 2008 to 2016, and his continuous support for the party when we are in government, are the virtues that underpin the founding of the NPP tradition.

“The party calls on its members particularly young persons to emulate his feat,” the statement said.

By Melvin Tarlue