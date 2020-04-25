Mfantseman Market To Be Closed

The Mfantseman Market in the Central Region is expected to be closed from Monday April 27 to Monday, May 4, 2020.

The Mfantseman Municipal Assembly made this known in a press release signed by its Chief Executive, Alhaji Haruna Salam.

According to the release, within the one week of shut down, the Assembly will clean the market as part of efforts to fight coronavirus.

It says the decision was taken after the Municipal Security Council met with representatives of the Mfantseman Market Traders Association on April 24.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has provided an alternatives for the market closure.

It has designated the Adumaze School Park, Ansah Bola, to be used as satellite selling points during the closure.

By Melvin Tarlue