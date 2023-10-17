Massive Turnout At Heritage Reggae Festival

Some selected reggae artistes last Saturday entertained reggae music fans at a musical concert dubbed ‘Heritage Reggae Festival Ghana’ held at Rising Phoenix at Akuma Village in Accra.

Fans were treated to non-stop live performances from all the artistes billed for the event, which drew thousands of reggae music lovers and individuals from all walks of life.

It was organised by the Heritage Reggae Festival, in collaboration with Reggae Bandwagon Promotions and Reggae Network Ghana.

The well-attended event also witnessed energetic live performances from some selected reggae artistes who performed most of their various hit songs, without breaks, to entertain fans.

Reggae artistes who performed at the festival include Mighty Jahbal from Jamaica, Osagyefo, Kojo Kombolo, RasBoomba, Papa Agyingo, Nana Ntow, Adekese, King Gali, Don Kwabena Prah, Judah Nite, and Wan Row among others.

All the performers gave their best to the eager audience as the concert got off to a good start.

They turned the venue on fire, making the music fans dance to show appreciation to the live performance, which left patrons on their feet for hours.

With their singing prowess, stage presence, and exciting performance, they mesmerised the audience and got everyone dancing.

Numerous music lovers who attended the live musical performance turned into photographers, using their mobile devices to capture the performers on stage.

Some of the music fans who attended the event described it as one of the best reggae concerts to be staged in Ghana this year.

By George Clifford Owusu