SHS Students Advised To Be Efficient Time Managers

Students in various Senior High Schools in the Western Region have been advised to manage their time properly while in school, since that will offer them a positive step to excel in life.

Budget Director of the Western Regional Coordinating Council, Daniel Adjei, gave the advice when he addressed students of Fijai Senior High School in Sekondi at a programme organized by a Takoradi-based NGO–Time with the Future.

He told the students that time, is a non-renewable resource and must therefore be managed efficiently to excel in life.

He pointed out that failure to do so would have dire consequences for their future aspirations.

He observed that most students wasted too much of their time on unnecessary issues that did not add value to their lives and therefore grow up without achieving their goals.

He called on the students not to imitate some Ghanaians who have bad time management culture for which reason they tend to waste a lot of time under the disguised of ‘Ghana time’.

He stressed, “Your time is your life so if you waste it, you have wasted your life. So use your time here as students to study”.

He mentioned that excellence was not reserved for a selected few in society but attainable by anyone anywhere who strived for it.

He then urged the students to plan towards the attainment of their goals.

Executive Director of the NGO, Harold Ewusi-Ampah, said his outfit was poised to assist students achieve academic excellence.

“So what we do is that every year we choose a topic which would benefit students and visit their schools to discuss with them”, he said.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi