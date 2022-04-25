Masters Of The Dirty Game

THE PAINFUL memories of the diabolic NDC fiction of Gizelle Yajzi and her imaginary twins came flooding in our minds last week when yet another diabolic fiction was released on social media from their stable of machinations.

When politics is reduced to this abominable level, we begin to understand why many good people, their wealth of experience notwithstanding, shy away from this otherwise noble occupation in our part of the world.

Present a goat as a cow and insist on that regardless of the fact that the presentation is mendacious. This is a position held by the opposition NDC hence their engagement of all manner of charlatans to soil the image of respectable personalities in society whose only fault is that they decided to become politicians so they can serve God and country.

For how long shall we remain on this tangent? Shouldn’t there be a closure to this nonsense?

To think that those behind the dirty operations won’t want their identities disclosed makes the subject even more worrying.

With social media, they are able to hide behind the machinations more effectively not caring the hoot about the repercussions of their actions on the national interest.

Eventually, like hot air, the nonsense evaporates with little or no trace only for a fresh one to be unfurled on the political landscape.

We neither saw a Gizelle Yajzi nor saw the set of twins, the so-called kids of a President as they put it out at the time.

We have gone through these things before, a de ja vu, and expect that the brains behind them should by now know that their space is shrinking by the day.

Creating a woman and getting her to put out fictions all in an effort to gain political leverage cannot pass for decency and the earlier we all, as a country, join hands in sanitising our own Ghana, the better it would be for us.

We recall the unnecessary invectives which were heaped upon Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia when he presented facts and figures about where we are today as a nation, and where we came from yesterday vis-a-vis post COVID-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine and matters arising thereof for the whole world.

Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas’ assertion that the world was suffering from a common economic ailment or put in street parlance ‘no where cool’, did not go without their negative reaction.

What a bunch of crude politicians, their unbridled obsession for power blinding them to the rules of decency and ethics!