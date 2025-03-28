Match Officials Announced for MTN FA Cup Quarter-Finals

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed match officials for the quarter-finals of the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup, set to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 29 and 30, 2025.

On Saturday, March 29, Attram De Visser will face PAC Academy, with Angelous Akurugu Adonko officiating, assisted by Abraham Partey and Philip Amoh. Later that evening, Berekum Chelsea will clash with Bechem United, with Julian Nunoo as the referee, supported by Emmanuel Dolagbanu and Roland Addy.

Sunday, March 30, will see Karela United take on Golden Kick FC in the afternoon, led by referee Kingsford Oteng Yeboah and his assistants, Joseph Teye Awasabi and Haruna Yakubu.

The quarter-finals will conclude with Asante Kotoko SC facing True Democracy in the evening, officiated by Maxwell Hanson, alongside Gabriel Boateng and Isaac Duodu.

Match commissioners Alex Kotey and Christine E. Ziga will oversee the fixtures, while the GFA media team will provide live coverage.

By Wletsu Ransford