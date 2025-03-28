Nsoatreman FC Withdraws from Ghana Premier League Over Safety Concerns

Premier League club, Nsoatreman FC, has officially withdrawn from the ongoing Ghana Premier League, citing security concerns for their players.

In a letter signed by the Club President, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, and sent via the club’s official email on March 14, 2025, Nsoatreman FC stated that recent incidents in their matches against Asante Kotoko SC and FC Samartex 1996 had raised serious safety issues. Unable to guarantee their players’ security, the club’s management and board decided to pull out of the league.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) engaged the club in discussions but failed to resolve the issue. As a result, the GFA has activated competition regulations and referred the matter to its prosecutor for disciplinary action.

According to Article 13(5) of the league regulations, all remaining Nsoatreman FC matches will be considered forfeited, with their opponents awarded three points and three goals per fixture.

By Wletsu Ransford