Ayew Vows to Fight for World Cup Qualification

Jordan Ayew

Ghana’s national football team has expressed deep appreciation to fans for their unwavering support during the recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

In a heartfelt message on behalf of the team, Captain Jordan Ayew acknowledged the incredible energy and passion of Ghanaian supporters, emphasising how their loyalty continues to inspire them. Despite setbacks in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the Black Stars remain determined to turn things around.

The Black stars assured fans that they are working hard to improve their performance and secure the necessary results to qualify for the World Cup. They also urged supporters to remain patient and continue rallying behind them.

“We’re not giving up,” he declared, reaffirming the team’s commitment to making Ghana proud. With a renewed focus on the task ahead, the Black Stars are confident that, together with their fans, they can achieve their ultimate goal.

By Wletsu Ransford