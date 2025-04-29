Matilda Asante-Asiedu Appointed Second BoG Deputy Governor

Matilda Asante Asiedu

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Matilda Asante-Asiedu as the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The appointment, announced in a letter issued on yesterday and signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, is in line with Section 17 of the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612).

Mrs. Asante-Asiedu is a Chartered Executive Banker and an experienced corporate leader who previously served as Group Head of Retail Banking at Access Bank Ghana PLC.

She holds an MBA in Marketing from the GIMPA Business School (2021) and an MA in Journalism Studies from Cardiff University (2005).

She also holds diplomas in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (1997) and in Politics and Public Affairs Reporting from the International Institute of Journalism, Berlin (2000).

Additionally, Mrs. Asante-Asiedu has undertaken executive programmes at Said Business School, Oxford University (2023), Wharton School (2015), and Marquette University’s Les Aspin Centre (2003), among others.

A Daily Guide Report