TUC Remembers Workers Who Died During Work

Joshua Ansah, TUC Secretary General

On the occasion of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, which fell yesterday, April 28, the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) joined the rest of the world in remembering workers who lost their lives during work or sustained injuries.

Recognised as a fundamental right at work, the theme for this year’s commemoration is: “Emerging Technologies and their Impact on Workers’ Health and Safety.”

In a statement on the occasion, the TUC stated that “we confront the realities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it is crucial to recognise and address the profound influence of emerging technologies on the world of work and their impact on workers’ health and safety.”

The rapid integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and other cutting-edge technologies is transforming industries and workplaces at an unprecedented pace, the TUC went on, adding that “while these advancements bring significant benefits, including enhanced efficiency and productivity, they also introduce new challenges and risks to workers’ health and safety.”

On one hand, emerging technologies offer the potential to improve working conditions, reduce exposure to hazardous tasks, and enhance worker well-being, the TUC pointed out.

For instance, the statement went on, “automation can eliminate repetitive and dangerous tasks, while wearable devices can monitor workers’ health and provide real-time feedback.”

On the other hand, however, the TUC observed “these technologies can introduce new hazards, such as increased exposure to musculoskeletal disorders from prolonged device usage or accidents resulting from human-machine interactions.”

Key concerns worthy of note, the TUC pointed out include “Physical health risks arising from increased sedentary behaviours and exposure to unfamiliar health disorders.

“Mental health challenges, where the rapid pace of technological change contributes to increased stress, anxiety, and the pressure to constantly adapt, potentially exacerbating mental health issues.

“Job insecurity and skills obsolescence, as automation of tasks can create uncertainty, threaten livelihoods, and widen inequality gaps among workers.”

To mitigate the negative impacts of emerging technologies on workers’ health and safety, “we urge policymakers, employers, unions, and technology developers to conduct thorough risk assessments to identify potential hazards and develop effective mitigation strategies,” it stressed.

The provision of continuous training and upskilling opportunities to equip workers with the necessary skills to adapt to new technologies and work environments should also be considered, the TUC added.

Also suggested is the implementation and enforcement of robust safety protocols to prevent accidents and injuries associated with the use of new technologies.

Another suggestion put forth by the TUC is “a culture of well-being that prioritises workers’ physical health, mental health, and overall safety.”

The TUC called on the government to expedite the passage of the Occupational Safety, Health and Environment (OSHE) Bill to provide enhanced protection for the working people of Ghana.

Employers and governments across Africa, the TUC said, should invest significantly in OSHE systems to minimise or eliminate preventable deaths and injuries at workplaces.