Sports Minister Backs GFA President Despite Challenges

Kofi Adams and Kurt in a handshake

SPORTS AND RECREATION Minister Kofi Adams has voiced strong support for Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, praising his leadership despite recent struggles by the national teams.

Since Okraku assumed office in 2019, Ghana’s football fortunes, particularly those of the Black Stars have dipped, culminating in the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in two decades.

However, Minister Adams believes Okraku’s administration has achieved notable progress. “As challenging as the football system has been, Kurt Okraku has not done badly. He has corrected many wrongs,” Adams said.

He noted that while the GFA has solid development plans, their major hurdle has been execution. Highlighting achievements like the “Catch Them Young” referee initiative and the development of the Prampram training centre, Adams praised these efforts as signs of growth.

He added that CAF’s recognition of Ghana’s reforms likely influenced Okraku’s recent appointment as CAF’s second Vice President, underlining the international approval of Ghana’s football development path.

By Wletsu Ransford