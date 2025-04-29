Women In Broadcasting Mark World Press Freedom Day

Participants at the event

The Network of Women in Broadcasting (NOWIB) Ghana has joined journalists and media practitioners worldwide to commemorate World Press Freedom Day under the UNESCO theme: “Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media.”

This year’s theme highlights the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on journalism and its implications for press freedom globally. As media evolves with technological advancements, the Network of Women in Broadcasting emphasises the need for stakeholders to ensure these developments enhance rather than restrict journalistic freedom and integrity.

World Press Freedom Day serves as a reminder to governments worldwide to uphold their commitment to press freedom while offering media professionals an opportunity to reflect on issues of press freedom and professional ethics. It is also a day to support media organisations facing restrictions and to honour journalists who have lost their lives in pursuit of truth.

Ghana’s Progress

NOWIB acknowledges Ghana’s notable improvement in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index, where the country ranked 50th out of 180 countries, a significant jump from 62nd position in 2023. This 12-place improvement reflects positive changes in Ghana’s press freedom environment, particularly in the political context component where Ghana improved from 63rd to 51st position.

“While we celebrate Ghana’s progress in the World Press Freedom Index, we recognise that our press freedom remains classified as ‘problematic’ overall,” said Linda Biamah Akwafo (Maame Biamah Akwafo), President of Network of Women in Broadcasting. “The most encouraging aspect is our significant improvement in the safety and security of journalists component, where Ghana moved from 103rd to 72nd position. However, this improvement must be sustained through concrete actions by all stakeholders.”

Areas of Concern

Despite overall progress, the Network expressed concern about declining scores in the legal context, where Ghana dropped from 31st to 38th position, and in the sociocultural context, where the country’s score fell from 79 to 73 points. Additionally, reports of attacks on journalists and intrusions into media studios remain alarming.

Other persistent challenges include inadequate remuneration for journalists; insufficient training opportunities; vulnerability to corruption and self-censorship; and gender-based discrimination in the media industry.

The Network of Women in Broadcasting called for enhanced training programmes; implementation of comprehensive training initiatives focusing on ethical journalism, AI literacy, and digital safety for media practitioners; a review and amendment of laws that restrict press freedom, ensuring they align with international standards.

By Samuel Boadi