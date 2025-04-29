Chris Eubank Jr. Out Of Hospital After Points Victory Over Conor Benn

Chris Eubank Jr.

CHRIS EUBANK Jr. has been discharged from hospital on Monday after undergoing checks following his hard-fought victory over Conor Benn on Saturday night.

Benn was handed the first defeat of his professional career via unanimous decision after a grueling encounter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with all three judges scoring a 116-112 decision in favour of Eubank Jr.

Both fighters were taken to the Royal London Hospital for precautionary tests after the fight, with the two understood have ended up two beds down from each other and their fathers – Nigel and Chris Senior – sitting together in the hospital.

Benn has since posted on social media of him back in the gym. Eubank posted on X: “Well, it took nearly three years but we finally got the job done.

“Big shout out to everyone that supported the fight on Saturday and made it the once in a lifetime event that it was… without the fans none of this is possible, thank you.”