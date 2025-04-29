Sunyani West Champions Urgent Climate Actions

Gifty Nyarko

In commemoration of International Earth Day, the Sunyani West Assembly in the Bono Region has called for urgent climate change actions to mitigate its effects on the nation’s economy.

Themed “Our Power, Your Planet”, Head of the Physical Planning Department at the Assembly, Gifty Nyarko, stressed the need for urgent collaboration among government and agencies to strengthen the responsibilities of formulating actionable policies that seek to preserve the planet.

She maintained that the phrase “Our Power” refers to the influence individuals, including planners, nananom, and governments hold in shaping the planet (Earth), emphasising that physical planners of various assemblies in the country are in a unique position to impact land use, guide urban growth, and direct sustainable use of natural resources.

“The way we design our cities and manage development today will define the environmental legacy we leave behind tomorrow,” she said.

According to her, strategic planning must be centered on long-term sustainability, where planners balance development with environmental integrity and ensure resilience and ecological health.

Dwelling on the second half of the theme, “Your Planet”, the physical planning expert reminded Ghanaians that the Earth’s well-being affects everyone, so it requires all hands on deck.

She added that environmental crises such as climate change, habitat loss, pollution, and galamsey (in our country) are interconnected and increasing, and therefore need urgent solutions.

She cited the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO, 2020) report that millions of acres of forests are being lost each year, stressing that deforestation is undermining biodiversity and accelerating climate change by removing key carbon sinks.

Madam Nyarko also pointed to NASA (2020) data that indicates global temperatures continue to rise, leading to extreme weather events like floods, droughts, and heatwaves.

“Due to the above challenges the Earth is facing, the Sunyani West Assembly is embarking on the following solution: transition to renewable energy. It is a “non-negotiable step towards lowering emissions and creating green jobs,” she told the paper.

She is therefore calling for emphasis on reforestation, conservation of biodiversity, and the adoption of environmentally friendly farming techniques which, she said, the assembly is encouraging community members to employ as well as showing them how to go about it.

She called for inclusive planning where women, youth groups, and indigenous people are engaged. “These groups hold vital knowledge and unique insights into ecological stewardship. True sustainability can’t exist without equity and inclusion,” she added.

FROM Daniel Y. Dayee, Sunyani