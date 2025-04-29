CAF President Vows Action Against Match Violence In Africa

Dr. Patrice Motsepe

CAF PRESIDENT Dr. Patrice Motsepe has pledged to take firm action against the rise in violence and hooliganism at football matches across Africa.

Speaking in Accra on Friday, Dr. Motsepe said CAF is deeply committed to making stadiums safe for all spectators. His comments come after a series of violent incidents, including a deadly tragedy in Guinea last December and a CAF Champions League clash in South Africa where over 50 fans reportedly lost their lives.

“CAF is determined to ensure that stadiums are safe spaces where fans can feel secure,” Dr. Motsepe stated. “Even one injury is unacceptable — and the loss of a single life is something we must do everything to prevent.”

He revealed that CAF is reviewing global best practices to strengthen stadium safety, with consultations ongoing with experts in Europe and other regions.

“We are studying where the safest spectator environments exist and how we can replicate that in Africa,” he said, emphasizing that CAF’s commitment to safety reforms remains unwavering.

Dr. Motsepe assured that CAF will continue working with specialists to implement improved crowd management and security measures across the continent.

By Wletsu Ransford