Celtics Beat Magic To Move 3-1 Up In NBA Playoffs

Jayson Tatum with the ball

The Boston Celtics moved within one win of advancing in the NBA playoffs, holding off the Orlando Magic 107-98 to take a 3-1 series lead.

Jayson Tatum starred with 37 points and 14 rebounds, making all 14 of his free throws, including four crucial ones in the final minute.

The Magic tied the game at 91-91 in the fourth quarter, but Boston quickly regained control, scoring 10 of the next 11 points to seal the win at the Kia Center in Orlando.

Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers also grabbed 3-1 leads. The Pacers crushed the Milwaukee Bucks 129-103, with Milwaukee’s star Damian Lillard suffering a leg injury in the first quarter. Lillard, recently back from a blood clot, will undergo an MRI on Monday.

The Knicks edged the Detroit Pistons 94-93 in a controversial finish. Tim Hardaway Jr. missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer after being bumped by Josh Hart, but no foul was called.