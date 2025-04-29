Education Minister Inaugurates UDS Governing Council

Haruna Iddrisu with the UDS Governing Council members

The Minister for Education and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tamale South Constituency, Haruna Iddrisu, has inaugurated the new Governing Council of the University for Development Studies (UDS).

The Governing Council is chaired by Ambassador Alhaji Abdullah Salifu, with UDS Vice Chancellor, Prof. Seidu Al-Hassan, Fatima Iddrisu Abu, PhD, Dr. Arnold Mashud Abukari, Magdalene Awinyeliya Kannae, Prof. Edmund Muonir Der, and Prof. Mamudu Abanga Akudugu.

Other members are Dr. Nyarko Adjeso, Bruce Kambotuu, Mohammed Abdulai Gonazoo, Prof. Terry Ansah, Emmanuel Asampana, Alhassan Issah Dokurugu, and Abiba Nyar.

The Minister for Education, after swearing in the members, tasked the Governing Council to ensure that they use their rich experiences for the development of the university.

“President Mahama has asked me to convey to you his utmost trust and confidence, integrity and your experience to help preserve the identity of the University for Development Studies.”

He commended UDS for its Third Trimester Field Practical Program (TTFPP), adding that the program has highlighted numerous challenges in various communities, which prompts government to find solutions to such challenges, stressing that UDS must focus on its mandate as a development-oriented institution.

Mr. Iddrisu urged the UDS to adopt the Savannah College of Education as an affiliate, since the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has approved the institution.

He assured the Governing Council of the university that the Education Ministry and the Presidency would not intervene in the institution’s affairs.

“The reset agenda of President Mahama does not intend to micro manage universities with political leaders. This governing council remains the most important organ in the decision structure of the university, and the future of this university rest in your hands,” he stressed.

The Chairman of the Governing Council of UDS, Ambassador Alhaji Abdullah Salifu, assured the university that they will deliver more than their predecessors, and called for the support of the university and all stakeholders.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale