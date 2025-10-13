Maurice Ampaw Tips Bawumia… For One-Touch 2028 Victory

Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has said that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the most marketable person for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who has the chance of winning a one-touch victory.

He was speaking during a Movement Television Bekyeremu programme hosted by Gordon Asare Bediako in Accra last Saturday morning.

The lawyer of over two decades experience said Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, one of the contestants for the NPP flagbearer race, is not primed for the position at this time, adding that the tradition of not making it for the first time as a flagbearer is in favour of Dr. Bawumia, who will be presented for the second time against a National Democratic Congress (NDC) first timer.

According to him, “I have not been influenced. Dr. Bawumia will win one-touch for the NPP. He will be competing against NDC’s first timers such as Asiedu Nketia or Haruna Iddrisu. Kennedy Agyapong can only win during a second coming, not now.”

On emotional intelligence of Mr. Agyapong, he said “when it comes to decency of expression, Ken has a problem…he is haughty. He can easily say he has resigned from the NPP.”

Continuing, Maurice Ampaw alleged that President John Mahama came for the NDC, not for the people of Ghana.

“The signs of a good play are noticeable in the early stages or in the morning. In the first year of a presidency, there should be signs of urgency or seriousness, something we are not seeing with this government,” he stressed.

On the current seeming turmoil in the NPP, Mr. Ampaw said it is normal and would subside when the flagbearer is picked, saying, “It would then be the turn of the NDC, as the party is saddled with the choice of a successor to President John Mahama and its attendant turmoils.”

Every party, he said, has traitors and the NPP will get such persons in the NDC coming to the former with negative information within their fold.

Turning to some men of God, he said “some of them are playing double games being in bed with the NPP and simultaneously with the NDC. These days, tithes have dwindled in churches and so some men of God are using prophecies to make money. Kennedy Agyapong who did not believe in men of God and the church has suddenly turned to such persons. They are there to take his money. These same persons would want to turn to Dr. Bawumia. He should avoid them. Such so-called prophets have specialised in conditional prophecies. They prophesise victory but add conditions such as ‘but.’”