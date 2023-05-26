Maximum Jazz Presents Miles Davis Tribute Competition

The late Miles Davis

This year’s edition of the Miles Davis Tribute Competition being organised by Yomi Sower’s Maximum Jazz will take place on June 2, to celebrate Miles Davis birthday which falls today, May 26.

The tribute competition, which is being organized to honour the late legendary American trumpeter and composer, Miles Davis, will take place on Friday, June 2, 2023 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra at 7pm.

According to Yomi Sower, a professional jazz singer, host and founder of Maximum Jazz Radio Show and Events, the event is expected to draw attendance from both Ghanaians as well as international and diplomatic communities.

The judges for the event include Dr. Joe Annan- Miles DavisEnthusiast & Former Deputy Minister for Education, Mr. Osei Tutu – Senior Trumpeter and Mr. Delim Jamar (USA) – Miles Davis Enthusiast & Former Trumpeter.

Mr. Delim will also give special citation-tribute performance on the life and achievements of Miles Davis at the event which seeks to assist in securing the future of jazz in Ghana and discovering new jazz talents.

There will be special appearances from Ghana’s senior trumpeter Mr. Osei Tutu and Mr. Delim Jamar from USA.

The first Miles Davis Tribute Competition was held on May 26, 2020, during the COVIDpandemic/ lockdown era to support musicians whose means of livelihood was being adversely affected by the pandemic.

Born Miles Dewey Davis III, he was born 97 years ago, on May 26, 1926. He is among the most influential and acclaimed figures in the history of jazz.

He adopted a variety of musical directions in a five-decade career that kept him at the forefront of many major stylistic developments in jazz. He died September 28, 1991.