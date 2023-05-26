Abeiku Santana Endorses ‘Awiey3 Pa’

Empress Gifty

Ace Ghanaian broadcaster Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, also known as Abeiku Santana, has endorsed Empress Gifty’s new song ‘Awiey3 Pa’ as the next big song in the country.

According to him, the song carries a strong message of hope and inspiration for people.

Speaking on Okay FM’s Drive Time show after listening to the song, Abeiku Santana said the message is clear, and simple.

The broadcaster with decades of experience said one can easily relate to the lyrics of the song, for this reason, he urged everyone to stream it.

“Man is not God, whatever plans He has for you will come to pass regardless of what people will do, think or say,” Abeiku Santana said.

The song, which is Empress Gifty’s first single for the year, is off her album expected to be released before the end of the year.

Empress Gifty has earlier revealed that ‘Awiey3 Pa’, which was written by her colleague, Ewura Abena, was inspired by Jeremiah 29:11 which says “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”

The song is available on all digital music stores.