Piesie Esther Grateful To Fans

Piesie Esther

Award-winning gospel artiste, Piesie Esther, has expressed her profound appreciation to all her fans in Ghana and beyond for their immense contribution towards the growth of her music career.

She thanked her fans for supporting her to win the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) for the first time in her career.

She took home two awards at the VGMA, namely, Gospel Song of the Year with ‘Waye Me Yie’ and Gospel Artiste of the Year.

Piesie Esther stressed that if she had made relevant strides on the music scene, her fans must be commended for their support.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank my fans for their prayers, support and their votes in making me win these awards at the VGMA. God richly bless all my fans for supporting me,” she said.

According to her, she could not have achieved the success without the efforts of fans as well as the media.

During an interview with Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast, the ‘Waye Me Yie’ hitmaker said she wasn’t desperate to win the Artiste of the Year at all cost.

Credited with five albums, Piesie Esther’s name became a household one in 2002 when she released her award-winning song titled ‘Apae Ama Me’, followed by ‘Me Nte Ase’ in 2008 and ‘Ziba Beko’ in 2011.

She recently released her latest single titled ‘Way3 Me Yie’ to entertain her fans.

Piesie Esther has a strong desire to draw people to have a deeper relationship with God through her music. She is an inspirational worship leader who leads worship across the world.

Her ministry has taken her to various countries including USA, Italy, Belgium, Canada, Holland and Germany.

By George Clifford Owusu