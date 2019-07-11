Mbappe PSG Future Uncertain

Mbappe

PSG sporting director Leonardo has admitted he is not in a position to promise fans that key man Kylian Mbappe will remain at the club.

Mbappe is on Real Madrid’s star-studded list of transfer targets and the 20-year-old claimed earlier this summer that a ‘new project’ may appeal to him.

Leonardo believes Mbappe is happy in Paris but he stopped short of guaranteeing that he will still be at the Parc des Princes when the transfer window closes.

“There’s no doubt he’s a priority for us or not. Mbappe is here and he is very important to the club, there’s no question about it,” he told Le Parisien.

“When training resumed on Monday, he arrived with a great attitude – a big smile on his face.

“As always. He’s very charismatic, the fans love him. It’s important to have a player like him in the team – one who’s young and always happy and smiling.”