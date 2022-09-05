Mbappe Speaks On Pogba And Witch Doctor Allegations

Speaking ahead of PSG’s Champions League clash against Juventus, Kylian Mbappé (23) attended a press conference where he sided with international teammate Paul Pogba (29) in the ongoing witch doctor affair.

The Juventus midfielder’s brother, Mathias Pogba, claims that Paul solicited the help of a witch doctor in order to put a curse on Mbappé. That claim has been denied by Pogba, and it was revealed last week that Mbappé had phoned both brothers in order to understand his role in the affair.

Asked if the ongoing affair affects his relationship with Paul, Mbappé replied, “No, because today I prefer to trust the word of a teammate. He called me and gave his version of events. At the time of speaking it’s his word against that of his brother. I will trust my teammate in the interest of the national team as well. We have a big competition [World Cup] and he already have some problems. It’s not the time to give him another one.”

He added, “We’ll see how it goes. I am quite detached from it all.

Source: getfootballnewsfrance.com