Mbii, Lomofio Grab MTN Golf

The winners, club executives and some MTN officials pose after the tourney

Tafo Golf Club’s Chris Mbii demonstrated brilliance to win this year’s (first quarter) MTN Invitational Sterling Edition (Silver) at the Achimota Golf Club on Saturday.

The single handicapper scored 41 stable ford points, beating Church Ansah on count back.

Mawuli Ababio finished in third with just a stroke less.

Alberta Lomofio emerged tops in the ladies category and was followed by Jiang Yang and Rita Pellegrino in that order.

Max Prah won the Men’s Bronze, while Gustav Godonou finished second.

Edward Annobil left the course with the closest to the pin prize, with Leticia Amponsah Mensah winning the ladies; Felix Akakpo took the longest drive prize for men, while Vivian Dick won the ladies.

It was Kwesi Senyi who won the Men’s Seniors with 41 points, and Joy Arkutu taking the Ladies’ Seniors with 35 points.

Head of Corporate Affairs Samuel Koranteng hinted that the 25th anniversary of MTN would be launched virtually in May.

MTN Board Chairman, Dr. Ishmael Yamson, said MTN Ghana was on course to transition into a full digital operator in the next few years.

“We are also embarking on an important exercise towards making mobile financial services more secure for customers. From April 2, we will all be expected to present any National ID when undertaking MoMo cash- out transaction.

“Our support towards the fight against COVID-19 continues unabated. Earlier in the year, MTN Group Partnered African Union’s (AU’s) COVID-19 vaccination program with $25 million to procure vaccines for Africa.

“For us at MTN, we maintain a positive attitude, just as golfers do when playing on the golf course. We remain focused on our theme for the year which seeks to provide an enhanced digital experience for the customer,” he said.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum