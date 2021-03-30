Millicent Yankey Collaborates With MOG On New Song

Millicent Yankey

US-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, songwriter and producer, Millicent Yankey, has officially released her highly anticipated new single titled ‘Grass 2 Grace’ featuring award-winning gospel artiste, MOGmusic.

It talks about the faithfulness of God and the reason why Christians and non- Christians should give thanks to Him as long as they live on this earth.

The song is available for download on popular music sites such as iTunes, Amazon, and YouTube, among others.

Worked on by some of the celebrated gospel music giants to bring it to its required standard, the single which offers great inspiration to every gospel music lover, is expected to touch the hearts of many Ghanaians, especially Christians.

Produced by Kaywa, the mid-tempo danceable song carries very touching messages which focus on changing the attitudes and lifestyles of Christians and strengthening them to be bold in sharing the gospel of Christ with non-Christians.

Millicent, who is being touted by the local industry players as one of Ghana’s most talented emerging international music star, says she is determined to set high values for gospel music in Ghana and beyond.

She expects her song to do better on the market than others because it is inspiring, enjoyable and educative.

The highly inspirational gospel artiste, whose vision is to become one of best Ghanaian gospel acts and also an influential artiste in the new generation of music, wants to make a difference in the lives of youth she meets.

“My music is the word of God, and it is meant to encourage, admonish and transform the lives of people,” she said.

Known for her creative and unique style of delivery, she believes her new song would be loved by all since she really took her time to work on it.

The gospel artiste, who was in the country to promote the song, said the song is dedicated to those who are holding strong to their faith, believing that a miracle was close.

She expressed her gratitude to all her fans including members of her management team who have supported her music career and made her who she is today.

By George Clifford Owusu