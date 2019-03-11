McDan Boxing Rocks Tamale

Dr. McKorley presenting a miniature pair of gloves and a trophy to Mohammed Aryettey, while officials and supporting sponsor, Ali Ajami of Twellium Foundation, look on

A spirited boxing display characterised the McDan Amateur Boxing competition in Tamale yesterday.

Arranged by McDan Foundation, in collaboration with Twellium Foundation, the well-attended event was the first in the series of fights in the region which climaxed Ghana’s 62nd Independence Day celebration.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of McDan Group, Dr. Daniel McKorley, expressed gross satisfaction about the demonstration of quality boxing by the boxers after the bouts.

“We will raise champions from this region, the youth here are strong and tough in character, what they need is the technical know-how and infrastructure. Plans are underway to construct a gym in the region to produce more champions,” Dr. McKorley said.

And per juvenile boxing rule, all the three bouts involving Joseph Mensah vrs Elisha Mensah, Emmanuel Mawuli vrs Emmanuel Commodore and Amadu Mohammed vrs Theophilus Amarquaye ended in majority draws.

Mohammed Fuseini overpowered Prince Amarquaye with a 3-0 results in the elite division, with Sule Mohammed also recording a 3-0 over Michael Dadzie. Abraham Mensah defeated Bernard Ankrah with a 2-1 result.

Odartey Lamptey surrendered 1-2 to Moses Adjei, while overall best boxer Mohammed Aryettey dominated Philip Ajum with a 3-0.

Africanus Neequaye handed Eric Asante a 2-1 win, while Gabriel Coffie defeated Stephen Coffie with a 2-1 results.

Akai Nettey stopped Ebenezer Korlibie with technical knock-out.

All the boxers left the Jubilee Park with special cash prizes, medals and products from Twellium Foundation.

Officials of Ghana Boxing Federation expressed satisfaction about the quality of boxing and thanked the sponsors— McDan Foundation (title sponsor) and Twellium Foundation— for putting together the event.