McDan Draws Positives…From ITF World Tour

Ukraine’s Eric Vanshelboim qualifies for the quarters. INSET Dr. McKorley



Executive Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley, has drawn positives from the ongoing ITF Tour at the Accra Stadium.

The prestigious tennis showpiece, which began last Monday with players from across the globe, is expected to end this Sunday.

Unfortunately, Ghana’s representatives took early showers; surrendering to the visitors.

But the McDan Group chairman believes the platform offered his compatriots a unique opportunity to improve on their play, as well as boosted their psyche.

On his visit to the court yesterday, he said, “I have been monitoring the tournament for some time now, and I must admit it has lived up to its billing. Sadly, our fellow Ghanaians failed to advance further, but I am glad the exposure and experienced gained would make them better players.

“The final is on Sunday and per what I have witnessed today, we should expect a great final. The McDan Group has worked so hard to put this together, with total prize money of $15,000; we will keep improving and put tennis on the world map. I thank all sponsors and all who made this tourney a huge success,” Dr. McKorley added.

Benjamin Fumi, Benjamin Palm, Johnson Acquah, Bernard Ashitey and Andrews Adu Appiah made early exits on May Day.

It has emerged that a high-powered delegation from the Presidency is expected to grace Sunday’s final ceremony.

The six-day tennis showpiece is being sponsored by the McDan Group and supported by Twellium Industries Limited, Hollard Insurance, Interplast Ghana Limited, Palace Home Décor, Fox Cooling and Tennis Foundation.

By Kofi Owusu AduonumP