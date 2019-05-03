Deputy Minister Calls For Boys, Girls Scouts At Districts

Curtis Perry Okudzeto

The deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Curtis Perry Okudzeto has charged the International Scout and Guides Fellowship to form boys and girls scouts groups in every district in Ghana.

Addressing participants at the opening ceremony of the 3rd International Scouts and Guilds Africa Regional Conference in Accra, the deputy Minister indicated that boys and girls scout groups have an important role to play in maintaining discipline among young people in Ghana.

According to Hon. Curtis Perry Okudzeto, scouting and guiding is a crucial means to identify and develop the talents and capacities of young people at an early stage. He also added that by embracing scouting and guiding, the nation can convert its varied youthful human resources into national assets.

“Building a strong fundamental for young people is vital to safeguarding and securing their future. We must instill in them discipline, hard work, patriotism and various virtues, this we can achieve by exposing them to the principles of guides and scouts” he said.

“The Nana Addo led Government is passionate about the well being of the Ghanaian youth, a more reason why Government is investing a lot into the free Senior High School Policy, reviewing the National Youth Policy to be in conformity with global trends and issues and also building 10 multi-purpose youth centers across the country” he added.

The Deputy Minister further revealed that the Ministry looks forward to collaborating with the International Scout and Guides Fellowship towards expanding their reach to help identify and support the potentials of Ghanaian youth.

Present at the opening ceremony of the 3rd International Scouts and Guilds Africa Regional Conference was the US Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency, Stephanie S. Sullivan, who recounted her days as a girl guide and admonished the International Scout and Guides Fellowship to do more.