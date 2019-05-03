Bawumia In Tamale To Cut-Sod For Sports Centre

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has arrived in the Northern regional capital, Tamale, to cut sod for the construction of a sports Centre for the Ghana Armed Forces.

The multipurpose sports Centre when completed would have a fitness centre, football pitch, hockey pitch, among others.

The Centre would also have a four court Gymnasium and Gymnasium gardens.

It is expected that the construction of the facility would enhance sporting activities of units within the 6th Garrison.

The construction process is to last for 16 months.

The Vice President is in the region with Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale