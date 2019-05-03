‘Kwesi Yankah’s Appointment Encouraging’

A cross-section of the graduating students

President of the Islamic University College, Ghana (IUCG) Dr. Mohsen Maarefi has said that the appointment of Professor Kwesi Yankah as Minister in charge of Tertiary Education has rekindled the hopes of many about the situation of tertiary education in the country.

He was speaking during the 15th Congregation and 20th Matriculation Joint Ceremony of the IUCG recently in Accra.

He said: “In Ghana, a new chapter on tertiary education was open with the coming into office of this government. The establishment of the Ministry of State in charge of tertiary education, and in particular the appointment of Professor Kwesi Yankah rekindled the hopes of many who are hopeful of seeing the situation of tertiary education in Ghana improve with some special attention given to private tertiary education”.

He stated that within the past two years, great things have happened. “After a decade, two private universities got their presidential charter in 2016 and 2018, and this was welcomed by all private universities as good news. It indicates that the government has a positive view of private universities and their positive contribution towards the provision of quality education,” he added.

He said since its establishment 18 years ago, the IUCG has seen novelties such as the establishment of the quality assurance directorate, the review of all internal regulations and statutes, the doubling of faculty strength, the building of a radio studio, etc., all of which are aimed at providing better quality of service.

When he took his turn to address the gathering, the Vice-President of the tertiary institution in charge of Academic Affairs, Dr. Nasser, recounted how the IUCG started in the year 2000 with just 13 students but it can now boast of more than a thousand with more subject disciplines added to the curriculum.

He said IUCG is currently running the following programmes: Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies (Islamic Option), Bachelor of Business Administration with four options namely: Accounting, Banking and Finance, Marketing, Human Resource Management; Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with three areas of specialization namely Journalism, Advertising, Public Relations, among others.

With the exception of the education programmes, which are affiliated to the University of Education, Winneba, all the others are affiliated to the University of Ghana, he said and expressed gratitude for their mentorship roles especially with regard to issues related to quality assurance.

He disclosed that the process of affiliation for a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) with the University of Education, Winneba is in its final stage, pointing out that “the accreditation process for an MA in Islamic Banking and Finance will commence as soon as we recruit the full complement of lecturers as per the requirements of the National Accreditation Board.”

By A.R. Gomda