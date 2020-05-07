MCE Distributes Face Masks

Isaac Appaw-Gyasi with his team

The New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE), Isaac Appaw-Gyasi, has distributed over 1,000 face masks to residents in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Many market women, commercial and private drivers as well as pedestrians on the principal streets of Koforidua got some of the masks as part of the measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an engagement with the traders, the MCE reiterated the need for people to maintain social distancing and observe other health and safety protocols needed to win the ‘war’ against COVID-19 in the shortest time possible.

He entreated the residents to focus on physical distancing, do regular and thorough hand washing with carbolic soap under running water and wearing of an appropriate face mask.

Mr. Appaw-Gyasi said health experts have advised that handshakes and touching of surfaces are still dangerous and urged the public to observe such directives to keep themselves safe.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua