Bawumia Earns Plaudits For Data-Driven Analysis

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has earned a plaudit from a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Political Science Lecturer, Dr. Kwesi Amakye Boateng, for as he put it “his ability to speak to facts and data in his political analysis.”

His positive reaction was informed by the Vice President’s last Monday response to the former President’s recent comments against government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He pointed at the Vice President’s reminder to former President John Mahama about how official data proves his mismanagement of the economy during his tenure.

The Vice President’s classic response has ruffled the rank and file of the NDC as they embark upon a retaliatory mission, largely personal in nature and lacking substance.

Contributing to Metro TV‘s Good Evening Ghana Program hosted by Paul Adom Otchere on Monday night, Dr Amakye said it was unfortunate that people resorted to personal attacks when facts and ideas were being discussed.

“That is not what is needed now. These are ideas and the ideas are about contesting one another and then facts also come out to tell the record of what everyone has done,” the lecturer told the host.

He added that Dr. Bawumia spoke to facts and data and until those who wanted to respond to him also come with facts and data for a comparative analysis, the Vice President would continue to point out issues.

“The significant thing is that he (Dr. Bawumia) speaks to data. So not until people are able to come out to challenge the facts and the data that he puts out, he is going to visit these issues,” Dr. Amakye noted.

The lecturer also disagreed with those saying the Vice President erred by responding to the former President and making a comparative analysis of how Mahama responded to the Dumsor crisis and how Nana Akufo-Addo was responding to the Covid-19 crisis.

He said as long as former President Mahama remained a candidate for the December elections and had been campaigning shrewdly, analysis and scrutiny of his record while in government was a must.

“One significant factor that we cannot run away from is that President Mahama has a record there. He has been in office before and whether people like it or not, his records are there and you cannot help but do comparisons with them,” Dr. Amakye said.

“When you manage the economy, in respect of Covid-19, it is governance. When you manage the economy in respect of energy challenges, it is governance,” he added.