Amin Bonsu Treats Covid-19 Patients

Two New Jersey, US, Ghanaian Covid-19 patients have been treated by Dr. Sheikh Amin Bonsu, Proprietor of Amen Scientific Herbal Medical Centre.

One of the recovered persons, a lady who expectedly did not want her name to be mentioned but would be ready to grant interviews on radio, spoke to DAILY GUIDE yesterday.

According to her, she manifested the tell-tale symptoms of Covid-19 in her New Jersey base and visited a hospital where a lab test isolated the disease.

“I experienced headache, a burning sensation, difficulty in breathing, lost taste and smell, chest pains and felt cold,” she said.

The doctor at the facility, she said, prescribed Tylenol and told her that there was nothing the facility could do for her.

A friend, she said, recommended Dr. Amin Bonsu’s medication to her, which she took and recovered.

“I used the medication for sometime but the condition worsened. I spoke to a friend about my condition and recommended Chestico medication produced by Dr. Amin Bonsu. Within a few days, I recovered. When I returned to the hospital for another test, it posted negative. My roommate who manifested similar symptoms earlier also posted negative upon a post treatment test,” she said.

When DAILY GUIDE posed the question, “So would say Dr. Amin Bonsu’s medication was the source of your recovery?” She said “100% so.”

When DAILY GUIDE called Dr. Amin Bonsu, he confirmed the story but would not tell me the ingredients used in preparing the medication.

He recalled another Ghanaian lady resident in London who manifested the Covid-19 symptoms and upon taking both herbal medications—Chestico and Fevermix capsules was healed.

“The London based Ghanaian lady was severely ill, the diagnosis being Covid-19. She called her children and started sharing her estate. She called me and I put her on both medications and within a few days she regained her strength,” he told DAILY GUIDE.

He said the herbs he uses for his medication were sourced from his 500-acre plantation in various parts of the country.

“My father, who was a popular herbalist, Nana Bonsu, was domiciled in the Central Region. He taught me about herbs and later encouraged me to take it up. I studied homoeopathy and other alternative medical practices in various parts of the world including Britain, Japan and India,” he said.

As to how he decided to try the medication for Covid-19 treatment, he said “during the annual Hajj religious exercise, many pilgrims develop respiratory challenges and I tried the Chestico on them—it worked. I then thought that this could do for Covid-19 victims, the challenge being a respiratory ailment.”

The medications he said passed through the various microbial and other tests at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science And Technology’s (KNUST) Pharmacology Department including the Centre for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine in Mampong before landing at the Food and Drug Authority.

The approval given the medications by the state regulatory authorities is not for the treatment of Covid-19 but it has turned out that after recommending them for the victims of the coronavirus they have recovered and as showed by post-treatment tests carried out on them.

DAILY GUIDE is in possession of the telephone number of the New Jersey based recovered victim of the disease, who said she is ready to grant interviews. Copies of her lab results are also in the possession of the newspaper.

DAILY GUIDE is also in possession of an FDA approval and registration certificate of the Amen Chestico Capsules and Amen Fevermix capsules which registration is dated January 10, 2019.

By A.R. Gomda