MCE Donates Furniture To Ayawaso East Schools

Ramatu Gariba (2nd right) receiving the furniture from Hajia Salma Adams Kuta

THE MUNICIPAL Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly (AEMA), Hajia Salma Adams Kuta, has donated sets of furniture to basic schools within the municipality.

The donation included 300 dual desks, 390 mono desks and 48 teacher’s tables and chairs.

Speaking to journalists after the presentation of the items at the Nima Cluster of Schools in Accra last Thursday, the MCE stated that the donation was a continuation of a similar project carried out by her office last year as part of efforts to support education in the municipality.

She expressed hope that the donation would help reduce the furniture deficit in the schools within the municipality and make the pupils feel more comfortable to enable them to focus on their studies.

“I urge management of the schools to take good care of the desks and other furniture provided. They should educate the children to keep them clean and safe at all times so they will serve their intended purpose for long,” she advised.

Concerning plans for the future, Hajia Kuta stressed “we have so many plans.”

“Since we came into office, we have been working on our hospitals, schools, roads and more. We are also looking at paving the compound of the Nima Cluster of Schools and finish with some ongoing renovation works,” she said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the beneficiary schools, the Municipal Director of Education, Ramatu Gariba, expressed gratitude to the MCE and her team for the gesture and gave an assurance that the items would fairly be distributed to the schools.

“We appealed for furniture and they have actually provided. The items we have received today are of high quality and we are going to make sure we distribute them to the schools evenly and also ensure they last long,” she promised.

“The furniture will reduce the pressure in the classrooms where we have about three pupils sharing one dual desk,” she added.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio