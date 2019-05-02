MDU’s Lawyer Wins Best Worker Award

John Opoku

LAWYER FOR the Maritime and Dockworkers’ Union (MDU) of Trades Union Congress, John Opoku, has won the 2019 National Best Worker Award.

The lawyer from Opoku and Associates, an Accra-based Law Firm, was among the awardees of the 2019 National Best Worker Award.

They were honoured during the May Day celebration held on Wednesday at the Independence Square in Accra.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and several government officials and workers attended the celebration.

BY DGN Online