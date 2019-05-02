Kumasi Police Increase Visibility

DCOP Mensah Duku and his lieutenants

The Kumasi Police Command has announced an increase in police visibility in the region.

The move by the security agency is to curb the recent kidnapping and armed robbery attacks on citizens in the region.

Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwasi Mensah Duku said this when he met members of the Indian business community in Kumasi.

According to him, the move is to reassure the public of their safety and peace.

DCOP Duku assured there would be extra patrols in neighbourhoods of the foreigners to tackle the issue of kidnapping which is an emerging crime in the country.

Representatives of the Indian business community in Kumasi

The police chief and his lieutenants, including his Deputy, DCOP Fred Adu Anning and Crime Officer ACP Felix Cosmos, met the Indians to hear their concerns on security following the kidnaping of 31-year-old Om-Prakash Choudry in Ahodwo, a suburb of Kumasi.

Since the start of the year and the later part of last year, several incidents of kidnapping have been reported in some parts of the country with the latest being the Indian businessman.

Mr Duku urged the public to alert the police on suspicious acts or commission at their neighbourhoods for the swift intervention.

Spokesperson for the Indian Community in Kumasi, Avinash Lakhani described the meeting with the security chiefs as productive.

According to him, the Indian community was confident that the police have a plan to deal with the emerging crime.

“We find the news reassuring, especially at this time.

This is because we were shocked by the incident. We shouldn’t be complacent at all,” he stressed.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi